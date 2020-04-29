Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > I drove a $62,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to see if the new pickup could steal some shine from midsize-truck rivals Ford and Chevy (FCAU)

I drove a $62,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to see if the new pickup could steal some shine from midsize-truck rivals Ford and Chevy (FCAU)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
I drove a $62,000 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to see if the new pickup could steal some shine from midsize-truck rivals Ford and Chevy (FCAU)· I tested a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, a Jeepified pickup truck that costs $62,020.
· The Gladiator is an insanely capable offroad pickup, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 making 285 horsepower.
· The Gladiator I tested was packed with cool features and enjoyed several premium upgrades to the interior.
· Going up against a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FCA Replay March 20, 2020 [Video]

FCA Replay March 20, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of March 20, 2020, include 0% financing available on select Dodge, Jeep® and Ram vehicles, a new luxury..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

I've driven midsize trucks from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Honda, Toyota, and Jeep. And best pickup is clear — although it has plenty of competition

I've driven midsize trucks from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Honda, Toyota, and Jeep. And best pickup is clear — although it has plenty of competition· I've driven midsize pickup trucks from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Honda, and Toyota. · The midsize pickup truck segment has been robustly revived since 2014, with...
Business Insider


Tweets about this