10 things in tech you need to know today

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.



1. *Apple's revenue growth ground to a halt in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered its retail stores, dampened consumer demand for iPhones and rattled the company's global manufacturing operations.* Apple reported fiscal... Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.1. *Apple's revenue growth ground to a halt in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered its retail stores, dampened consumer demand for iPhones and rattled the company's global manufacturing operations.* Apple reported fiscal 👓 View full article

