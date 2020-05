Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· The UK has published proposals for COVID-19 immunity passports and other technologies that could help it track the virus.

· A number of startups have either held talks with government officials or submitted plans of their own, including: Yoti, Onfido, and IDnow.

