Take a first look at Apple and Google's ambitious new COVID-19 contact tracing technology that will send you a notification if you were near someone who has the coronavirus (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
· Apple and Google are preparing to roll out their ambitious COVID-19 contact tracing technology that uses Bluetooth in people's smartphones to detect when they come in contact with someone who's already tested positive for coronavirus.
· The technology is meant to be incorporated with apps made by government health agencies,...