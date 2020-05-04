Take a first look at Apple and Google's ambitious new COVID-19 contact tracing technology that will send you a notification if you were near someone who has the coronavirus (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Apple and Google are preparing to roll out their ambitious COVID-19 contact tracing technology that uses Bluetooth in people's smartphones to detect when they come in contact with someone who's already tested positive for coronavirus.

· The technology is meant to be incorporated with apps made by government health agencies,... · Apple and Google are preparing to roll out their ambitious COVID-19 contact tracing technology that uses Bluetooth in people's smartphones to detect when they come in contact with someone who's already tested positive for coronavirus.· The technology is meant to be incorporated with apps made by government health agencies, 👓 View full article

