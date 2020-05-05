Global  

Elon Musk said his and Grimes' new baby is named X Æ A-12, and no one can figure out what it means. Here are the best guesses we've seen so far. (TSLA)

Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Elon Musk said his and Grimes' new baby is named X Æ A-12, and no one can figure out what it means. Here are the best guesses we've seen so far. (TSLA)· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have had their first baby, a boy born Monday night. 
· Musk has already caused confusion with the baby's name, which he tweeted is "X Æ A-12 Musk."
· Twitter users are trying to guess what the string of characters means. One person said it stands for "X Ash Archangel,"...
 Singer Grimes is a new mum after giving birth to tech mogul Elon Musk’s sixth child on Monday the 4th of May.

