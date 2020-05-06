France attacked Apple for not helping to build its contact-tracing app
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () · French digital minister Cedric O attacked Apple during an interview on Tuesday, saying the tech giant has been uncooperative in helping France to build its contact-tracing app.
· The app is due to launch on June 2, and although O said it will work on all devices, he added: "Apple could have helped us to make sure the app...
