Chinese instant-loan apps have exploded in India. As lockdown hurts salaries, borrowers say they are threatened with violence and fake police reports over repayment. Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· India's 1.3 billion population has been on lockdown since 24 March, resulting in more than 100 million people losing their jobs in April alone.

· Figures suggest that millions of Indians are downloading instant-loan apps to make ends meet, many of which are owned by Chinese companies partnering local firms to operate in... · India's 1.3 billion population has been on lockdown since 24 March, resulting in more than 100 million people losing their jobs in April alone.· Figures suggest that millions of Indians are downloading instant-loan apps to make ends meet, many of which are owned by Chinese companies partnering local firms to operate in 👓 View full article

