Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese instant-loan apps have exploded in India. As lockdown hurts salaries, borrowers say they are threatened with violence and fake police reports over repayment.

Business Insider Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Chinese instant-loan apps have exploded in India. As lockdown hurts salaries, borrowers say they are threatened with violence and fake police reports over repayment.· India's 1.3 billion population has been on lockdown since 24 March, resulting in more than 100 million people losing their jobs in April alone.
· Figures suggest that millions of Indians are downloading instant-loan apps to make ends meet, many of which are owned by Chinese companies partnering local firms to operate in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Fake Covid patient’: TN Police releases awareness video for lockdown violators [Video]

‘Fake Covid patient’: TN Police releases awareness video for lockdown violators

Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur police department releases awareness video for lockdown violators. In the promotional video, police can be seen putting lockdown violators with fake Covid-19 patients. This was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat demanding to return home, 81 detained [Video]

Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat demanding to return home, 81 detained

The police arrested 81 people, mostly migrant workers from Odisha, in Surat late on Friday night on charges of rioting and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The workers resorted to violence..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this