Chinese instant-loan apps have exploded in India. As lockdown hurts salaries, borrowers say they are threatened with violence and fake police reports over repayment.
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
· India's 1.3 billion population has been on lockdown since 24 March, resulting in more than 100 million people losing their jobs in April alone.
· Figures suggest that millions of Indians are downloading instant-loan apps to make ends meet, many of which are owned by Chinese companies partnering local firms to operate in...