New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state
Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a team to help him rebuild his state, which has been devastated by CoronaVirus. According to Business Insider, Cuomo is tapping Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild New York. Bill Gates will help with education and virtual...