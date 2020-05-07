Global  

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state

Business Insider Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he's enlisting Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild New York. 
· Gates will help with education and virtual learning, and Schmidt will work on "reimagining" the state as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. 
· The move prompted backlash...
News video: Cuomo Under Fire For State Rebuilding Team

Cuomo Under Fire For State Rebuilding Team 00:40

 Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a team to help him rebuild his state, which has been devastated by CoronaVirus. According to Business Insider, Cuomo is tapping Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild New York. Bill Gates will help with education and virtual...

Connecticut Prepares For Phased Reopening [Video]

Connecticut Prepares For Phased Reopening

As Connecticut gets set to reopen some businesses, New Yorkers are wondering what the means for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's frequently discussed regional approach to reopening. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Kaleida Health announces antibody testing available to general public [Video]

Kaleida Health announces antibody testing available to general public

Kaleida Health announced Saturday it will offer antibody testing to anyone in Western New York.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly once told the US Army's top special forces general 'you absolutely suck' at artificial intelligence

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly once told the US Army's top special forces general 'you absolutely suck' at artificial intelligence· Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told the US special forces' top general "you absolutely suck at machine learning," The New York Times reported Saturday. ·...
Business Insider

Cuomo: Schools will be closed rest of the academic year, distance learning will continue

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools across New York State will be closed rest of the academic year. Schools will continue to provide...
bizjournals

