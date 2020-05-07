Everything we know about HHS Protect, a secretive government project with Peter Thiel's Palantir that helps brief Trump's coronavirus task force
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () · A secretive project at the US Department of Health and Human Services is working with technology companies to collect and analyze data related to the novel coronavirus.
· Dubbed "HHS Protect," the effort tracks information from around the country about coronavirus case numbers, hospital capacity, and even supply chain...
President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the...