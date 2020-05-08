Global  

AOC just joined 'Animal Crossing,' and she's making virtual 'House calls' (NTDOY)

Business Insider Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
AOC just joined 'Animal Crossing,' and she's making virtual 'House calls' (NTDOY)· *"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" just got a new, very popular player: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.*
· *"*Hi there! Very new to this," she said on Twitter. "I would like to visit random people's islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board. Can I do that? If so, how?"
· *In another tweet, AOC detailed her...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AOC Joins Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing'

AOC Joins Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing' 00:36

 According to Business Insider, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is the new thing! Everyone is playing the hit Nintendo game— even Congress. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most recent join, with millions of people playing it while sheltering in place during COVID-19. And while...

