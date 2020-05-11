Save $100 on Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 at an all-time low

Global  

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Soundbar 700 Smart Speaker for *$699 shipped*. Also available direct from Bose for $1 more. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention from March for the Amazon all-time low. With AirPlay 2 leading the way, Bose Soundbar 700 features built-in access to Alexa and Assistant. There’s also Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Lastly, you’ll find HDMI-ARC and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 355 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More below.

