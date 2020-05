Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· I tested a roughly $38,000 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X midsize pickup truck from the 2020 model year — a glimpse at what an all-new 2021 Frontier could be like.

· The 2020 Frontier loses the 4.0-liter V6, replacing it with a new, 3.8-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower, a notable boost on the outgoing engine.

· The Frontier is... · I tested a roughly $38,000 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X midsize pickup truck from the 2020 model year — a glimpse at what an all-new 2021 Frontier could be like.· The 2020 Frontier loses the 4.0-liter V6, replacing it with a new, 3.8-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower, a notable boost on the outgoing engine.· The Frontier is 👓 View full article