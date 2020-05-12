Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows who's most at risk if the coworking giant can't stop its skid.

Business Insider Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows who's most at risk if the coworking giant can't stop its skid.· Investors wanted to cut their stake in WeWork by $5 billion via a sale to SoftBank in a tender offer announced in October and canceled last month, according to figures seen by Business Insider and people with knowledge of the orders. 
· The top 10 sellers accounted for almost $3 billion of that total, the figures show. Adam...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How The Pandemic Is Hitting Beleaguered Coworking Giant WeWork [Video]

How The Pandemic Is Hitting Beleaguered Coworking Giant WeWork

After considering a massive valuation cut to drum up investor interest, WeWork pulled its IPO in 2019. At the time, co-founder Adam Neumann was ousted as CEO and chairman. In April, investor SoftBank..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
WeWork co-founder sues SoftBank over failed deal [Video]

WeWork co-founder sues SoftBank over failed deal

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has accused one-time ally Softbank of abuse of power, filing a lawsuit against the company on Monday for pulling a deal to buy $3 billion of WeWork's shares from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

osagiedeG

Osagiede Gbenga Samuel RT @businessinsider: 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows who's… 4 days ago

technology_2021

Technology News 2021 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows wh… https://t.co/f8BTbl5UCz 4 days ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked da... https://t.co/JJLp7DWurB #tech 4 days ago

MeghanEMorris

Meghan Morris RT @dakincampbell: Latest SCOOP: 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data… 4 days ago

dakincampbell

dakin campbell Latest SCOOP: 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked… https://t.co/8JBGFot8Eo 4 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows wh… https://t.co/qoo8ZrDZ87 4 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows wh… https://t.co/mAo9EvPjex 4 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider 10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows wh… https://t.co/IfCuYo4l3t 4 days ago