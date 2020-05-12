10 investors were lined up to sell $2 billion in WeWork stock before SoftBank pulled the plug. Leaked data shows who's most at risk if the coworking giant can't stop its skid.
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () · Investors wanted to cut their stake in WeWork by $5 billion via a sale to SoftBank in a tender offer announced in October and canceled last month, according to figures seen by Business Insider and people with knowledge of the orders.
· The top 10 sellers accounted for almost $3 billion of that total, the figures show. Adam...
After considering a massive valuation cut to drum up investor interest, WeWork pulled its IPO in 2019.
At the time, co-founder Adam Neumann was ousted as CEO and chairman.
In April, investor SoftBank..