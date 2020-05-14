Sony’s 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto receiver hits new low at $400 ($150 off)

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Crutchfield via Amazon is offering the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver with Bluetooth (XAVAX210SXM) for *$399.99* *shipped*. Also available at Crutchfield and through Amazon direct, though Amazon is temporarily out of stock right now. Normally up to $550, and going for as much at Best Buy currently, this is $50 below Amazon’s previous best price and is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 6.2-inch touchscreen, this car radio receiver is a must-have upgrade if your vehicle is lacking navigation, Bluetooth, and other more modern features. Not only will you get hands-free calling (which is required in some states), but it also sports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which offers easy navigation, voice texting, music control, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with Sirius XM, which provides you with nation-wide radio stations as long as your vehicle has a clear view of the sky above. You’ll also get a built-in DVD player here, which is great for keeping the kids occupied if traffic gets backed up. Rated 4/5 stars.



