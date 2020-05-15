Why Goldman Sachs, which has a $509 billion wealth business geared towards ultra-rich clients, is buying a small Virginia fintech for financial advisers and retail investors (GS)
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
· Goldman Sachs is buying Folio Financial, a small custodian with $11 billion in client assets and financial-tech provider for independent financial advisers, in a deal expected to close next quarter.
· The combination underlines bulge-bracket firms' reach into the world of registered investment advisers (RIAs), a corner of...