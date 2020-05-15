Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app being hailed as the next Snap or Twitter, just raised a big round of funding after a bidding war. Here's what 9 VCs with access say it's like. Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· An audio-only chat app called Clubhouse has been the talk of Silicon Valley techies and venture capitalists on Twitter recently.

· Although the app is still invite-only and in the development stages, early users are already obsessing over the app and touting it as the next Twitter or Snapchat.

· An audio-only chat app called Clubhouse has been the talk of Silicon Valley techies and venture capitalists on Twitter recently.· Although the app is still invite-only and in the development stages, early users are already obsessing over the app and touting it as the next Twitter or Snapchat.· Business Insider talked to

