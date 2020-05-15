NASA announces international Artemis Accords to standardize how to explore the Moon

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today, NASA announced the creation of the Artemis Accords, a new set of standards on how to explore the Moon. The agency hopes that other countries will agree to the terms, which lay out how humanity will act on the Moon, including how to mine resources from the lunar surface and ways to protect heritage Apollo sites.



