Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

· Movie director Lilly Wachowski has not taken kindly to a tweet by Elon Musk and shared by Ivanka Trump urging people to "take the red pill."

· Wachowski replied to Trump reposting Musk's tweet by saying: "F--- both of you."

