We just got some promising early data on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. Here's the inside story of how the biotech upstart developed the injection in record time.

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
We just got some promising early data on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. Here's the inside story of how the biotech upstart developed the injection in record time.· The biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.
· Stephane Bancel, the company's CEO, sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing vaccines. 
· "The...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Company Testing Coronavirus Vaccine Reports “Positive” Early Results from a Phase 1 Trial

Company Testing Coronavirus Vaccine Reports “Positive” Early Results from a Phase 1 Trial 00:48

 Early data from testing on a potential coronavirus vaccine is showing a step in the right direction, according to the biotech company Moderna.

Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Data From Moderna Therapeutics [Video]

Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Data From Moderna Therapeutics

CBS's Skyler Henry reports on Boston based "Moderna Therapeutics" successful completion of its phase one tests for a coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published
Moderna Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Produced Antibodies In Humans [Video]

Moderna Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Produced Antibodies In Humans

Cambridge biotech company Moderna says there is positive news from its potential coronavirus vaccine trial.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published

Moderna sees 'positive' Phase I data for potential coronavirus vaccine

Biotech company Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies in all 45 participants in a trial, a significant milestone in the fight...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comCBS News

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine boosted antibodies in early-stage trial

Worldwide hope for a Covid-19 vaccine got a boost Monday after Cambridge biotech Moderna Inc. reported that its candidate showed positive effects in an...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersCTV NewsProactive InvestorsBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comZee NewsChicagoTribuneCBS News

