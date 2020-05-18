Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ)

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ)· Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees the choice to keep working remotely even as offices reopen, The Verge first reported Monday.
· The policy applies to all employees who can do their jobs from home, meaning some security and facilities personnel will still need to come in, a spokesperson confirmed to Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Square Employees Allowed to Work From Home Permanently

Square Employees Allowed to Work From Home Permanently 00:26

 Payments company Square announced that employees who can do their jobs remotely will be allowed to do so permanently, even after coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees [Video]

Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees

Through a live-streamed town hall, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that many of the employees of the tech giant will be allowed to work from home even after COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Spotify Allowing Employees to Work From Home Until 2021 [Video]

Spotify Allowing Employees to Work From Home Until 2021

Music streaming platform Spotify joins other businesses allowing employees to work from home for the rest of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The policy applies to all 79 countries the company..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Betterment_Lab

Betterment Lab Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ) #makemoneynow #makemoneynotexcuses… https://t.co/sLwy8xAM1J 2 days ago

tomherdez

Tomas Hernandez RT AnjaHoffmann: RT DaveMichels: Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ)… https://t.co/s6am53kmr3 3 days ago

jrobertson

James Robertson RT @DaveMichels: Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ) https://t.co/LdumhMyNq3 https://t.co/u2q3KmvjT9 3 days ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ) https://t.co/LdumhMyNq3 https://t.co/u2q3KmvjT9 3 days ago

timcsontos

Tim Csontos RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: @jack, CEO of San Francisco’s @Square, has reportedly told employees that they can work from home indefinitely ev… 4 days ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels RT @DaveMichels: Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ): * Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees the choi… 5 days ago

DaveMichels

Dave Michels Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ): * Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees t… https://t.co/UEgIZPQ7jB 6 days ago

secretsauceconf

Secret Sauce 2020 RT @GlenGilmore: Square just told employees they can work from home - PERMANENTLY https://t.co/Gh0dupj371 via @businessinsider #DigitalTran… 6 days ago