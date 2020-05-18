Square just told employees they can work from home permanently (SQ)

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees the choice to keep working remotely even as offices reopen, The Verge first reported Monday.

· The policy applies to all employees who can do their jobs from home, meaning some security and facilities personnel will still need to come in, a spokesperson confirmed to Business... · Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees the choice to keep working remotely even as offices reopen, The Verge first reported Monday.· The policy applies to all employees who can do their jobs from home, meaning some security and facilities personnel will still need to come in, a spokesperson confirmed to Business 👓 View full article

