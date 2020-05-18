Global  

Donald Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to protect against COVID-19

The Verge Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to protect against COVID-19Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he’s taking antimalarial medication hydroxychloroquine and zinc because he believes the drugs could prevent COVID-19.

“Here’s my evidence. I get a lot of positive calls about it,” he said today in a White House roundtable with restaurant executives. Trump said he’s been taking the drugs every day for a week and a half and that he has not had any COVID-19 symptoms. People close to the president, including one of Trump’s valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, recently tested positive for the virus.

"Side effects include damage to part of the eye, life-threatening heart effects, and muscular weakness"

There is still no evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine can prevent someone from contracting...
