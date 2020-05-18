Donald Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to protect against COVID-19

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images



President Donald Trump said he’s taking antimalarial medication



“Here’s my evidence. I get a lot of positive calls about it,” he said today in a White House roundtable with restaurant executives. Trump said he’s been taking the drugs every day for a week and a half and that he has not had any COVID-19 symptoms. People close to the president, including one of Trump’s valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, recently tested positive for the virus.



"Side effects include damage to part of the eye, life-threatening heart effects, and muscular weakness"



