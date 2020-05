Recent related videos from verified sources Study reveals the average American makes at least this many excuses a day



The average American will make 2,190 excuses to validate their decisions per year, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 Americans found that the average American makes six excuses daily, and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago 5 Tips to Take a Break From Alcohol



5 Tips to Take a Break From Alcohol Studies show that alcohol sales have spiked during the lockdown. Taking a whole month off from booze may sound tough, but here are a few ideas to get started: 1... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Google Stadia for web updates bring UI tweaks, fix controller issues One of the biggest promises of Google Stadia is the ability to play AAA titles on low-end devices like a Chromebook, which can be done through Stadia’s web...

9to5Google 2 days ago



Embr, Stadia’s first Early access game, arrives on May 21 Google held its first Stadia Connect event of 2020 last month, during which they announced three new “First on Stadia” titles. One of these, Embr, a...

9to5Google 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this