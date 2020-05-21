Global  

Google’s Memorial Day sale includes Nest Cams, WiFi, Thermostats, more from $29

9to5Google Thursday, 21 May 2020
Google’s annual Memorial Day sale is now live at various retailers with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at *$149* via Amazon. That’s down $50 from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You can grab a two-pack for *$238*, as well. This offer is also available at BuyDig and Home Depot. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor delivers full-on 24/7 access with a weatherproof design and integrated smartphone alerts to help you keep an eye on the action. Its magnetic base also makes it easy to mount wherever needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for plenty of additional Google Memorial Day sale deals.

