Google’s Memorial Day sale includes Nest Cams, WiFi, Thermostats, more from $29

Google’s annual Memorial Day sale is now live at various retailers with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at *$149* via Amazon. That’s down $50 from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You can grab a two-pack for *$238*, as well. This offer is also available at BuyDig and Home Depot. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor delivers full-on 24/7 access with a weatherproof design and integrated smartphone alerts to help you keep an eye on the action. Its magnetic base also makes it easy to mount wherever needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for plenty of additional Google Memorial Day sale deals.



