Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Solitaire turns 30 years old today and still has 35 million monthly players

The Verge Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Microsoft Solitaire turns 30 years old today and still has 35 million monthly playersCredit: World Video Game Hall of Fame / The Strong Museum

Microsoft’s Solitaire game is turning 30 years old today. Microsoft is celebrating the occasion with a world record attempt of the most games of Microsoft Solitaire completed in one day. 35 million people still play Solitaire monthly, according to Microsoft, with more than 100 million hands played daily around the world.

Microsoft Solitaire was originally included as part of Windows 3.0 back in 1990, designed specifically to teach users how to use a mouse. Grabbing virtual cards and dropping them in place taught the basics of drag-and-drop in Windows, which we still use today in many parts of the operating system.

Microsoft Solitaire, originally known as Windows Solitaire, is one of the most played games in the world as it shipped in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare [Video]

Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare

Microsoft's build conference kicked off this year as a fully remote event, with keynotes, panels, and even breakout tutorials all online. During the conference, we saw updates to Microsoft's "Fluid..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 07:01Published
Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! [Video]

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa!

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Joelle Joanie Siwa turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the YouTuber. 1. She rose to fame as a cast member on the popular show, “Dance Moms.” 2...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Minecraft still incredibly popular as sales top 200 million and 126 million play monthly

Minecraft still incredibly popular as sales top 200 million and 126 million play monthlyMinecraft sales have officially topped 200 million, with 126 million people playing the game monthly. Microsoft is detailing the latest sales figures just as...
The Verge Also reported by •engadget

Mirasol Resources poised for further exploration in Argentina after closing option with Golden Opportunity Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCMKTS:MRZLF), the project generator, said Thursday it has now closed the previously announced option on its Virginia Silver...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this