A grandma in Holland has been ordered to remove pictures of her grandchildren from Facebook under a data protection law Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

· A grandma in Holland has been ordered by a court to take pictures of her grandchildren off Facebook and Pinterest.

· The children's mother — also the grandma's daughter — had asked before for her to take the pictures down as she didn't want pictures of the children exhibited on social media.

A grandma in Holland has been ordered by a court to take pictures of her grandchildren off Facebook and Pinterest. The children's mother — also the grandma's daughter — had asked before for her to take the pictures down as she didn't want pictures of the children exhibited on social media. She filed a complaint

