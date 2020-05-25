Global  

NASA and SpaceX confirm SpaceX’s first ever astronaut launch is a ‘go’

TechCrunch Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
NASA and SpaceX are closer than ever to a moment both have been preparing for since the beginning of the Commercial Crew program in 2010. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are now set to fly with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken onboard, making a trip to the International Space Station, and […]
