NASA and SpaceX confirm SpaceX’s first ever astronaut launch is a ‘go’
Monday, 25 May 2020 () NASA and SpaceX are closer than ever to a moment both have been preparing for since the beginning of the Commercial Crew program in 2010. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are now set to fly with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken onboard, making a trip to the International Space Station, and […]
It is the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years and under normal circumstances, a history making moment like this would lead to huge crowds along the beaches and roads of Florida’s Space Coast, but local officials and NASA are split on whether that’s a good idea.Katie Johnston...