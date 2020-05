Facebook is about to hold its annual shareholder meeting, but there's only one shareholder who matters: Mark Zuckerberg (FB) Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *Facebook is holding its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.*

· *Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be virtual for the first time.*

· *Shareholders are calling for Zuckerberg to relinquish his position as board chair and appoint an independent figure to the role.*

· *But Zuckerberg's total control of the company... · *Facebook is holding its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.*· *Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be virtual for the first time.*· *Shareholders are calling for Zuckerberg to relinquish his position as board chair and appoint an independent figure to the role.*· *But Zuckerberg's total control of the company 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this