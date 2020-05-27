Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting texting celebs and influencers will be a big business.

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting texting celebs and influencers will be a big business.· The music artist Eminem has joined the text-marketing app Community, announcing to fans this week that they can text him at 313-666-7440.
· The rapper appears to be using Community to promote a new line of merchandise he's releasing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album "The Marshall Mathers LP."
· Here's what you...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Post Malone wants fans to help him donate $1 million to charity [Video]

Post Malone wants fans to help him donate $1 million to charity

The rapper is asking his fans to tell him where they'd like to see his money go. Using celebrity fan platform Community, fans can use Malone's Community phone number to text him with the name of a..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published
Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity [Video]

Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity

Post Malone Wants Fans to Help Him Donate $1 Million to Charity The rapper is asking his fans to tell him where they'd like to see his money go. Using celebrity fan platform Community, fans can..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nmcalone

Nathan McAlone RT @businessinsider: Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting tex… 13 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting… https://t.co/kCEwgWSTue 1 hour ago

TechGodArisen

TGA∞ ⚪️⚫️ Also found this https://t.co/VEzGDLx0O5 https://t.co/dpzKynL5u7 2 hours ago

JimmCarr

Jim Carr Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting… https://t.co/mp1erV22bU 2 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting… https://t.co/q0mun6fBzY 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting… https://t.co/woTspt8Xn1 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting… https://t.co/KP6l6D9Dsp 2 hours ago