Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting texting celebs and influencers will be a big business.

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The music artist Eminem has joined the text-marketing app Community, announcing to fans this week that they can text him at 313-666-7440.

· The rapper appears to be using Community to promote a new line of merchandise he's releasing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album "The Marshall Mathers LP."

· Here's what you... · The music artist Eminem has joined the text-marketing app Community, announcing to fans this week that they can text him at 313-666-7440.· The rapper appears to be using Community to promote a new line of merchandise he's releasing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album "The Marshall Mathers LP."· Here's what you 👓 View full article

