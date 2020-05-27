Eminem is sharing a 'personal' phone number with his fans. Here's the invite-only startup behind it that's betting texting celebs and influencers will be a big business.
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · The music artist Eminem has joined the text-marketing app Community, announcing to fans this week that they can text him at 313-666-7440.
· The rapper appears to be using Community to promote a new line of merchandise he's releasing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album "The Marshall Mathers LP."
· Here's what you...