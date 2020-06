Instagram will let influencers make money off ads on IGTV content, following in the footsteps of YouTube's revenue-sharing model (FB) Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Instagram announced Wednesday it was rolling out ads to creators' longform IGTV videos, allowing them to monetize these.

· Bloomberg reported Instagram will share with creators 55% of the ad revenue they generate — the same amount YouTube offers with its ad revenue-sharing model.

· Instagram announced Wednesday it was rolling out ads to creators' longform IGTV videos, allowing them to monetize these.

· Bloomberg reported Instagram will share with creators 55% of the ad revenue they generate — the same amount YouTube offers with its ad revenue-sharing model.

· This is the first time Instagram is

