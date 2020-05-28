US President Donald Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media Platforms
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () In a recent tweet, US President Donald Trump has threatened to regulate or shut down social media platforms. Trump accused social media platforms of bias against conservatives and asked Twitter to “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!” in another tweet. Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close […]
