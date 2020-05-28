Gold Box nutritional supplements sale from $9: Collagen, vitamins, more
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months from 23,000+ ratings) via Amazon is offering *25% off* its nutritional supplements and vitamins. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the 16-ounce jar of Collagen Peptides Powder at *$20.97*, but your total will drop down to *$19.92* when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $28, today’s deal is actually slightly above 25% off and is the lowest total we can find. Certified Paleo-friendly and non-GMO verified, this collagen mixture is said to help keep your “skin, hair, tendon, cartilage, bones, and joints” healthy. It can be consumed just with water or mixed with your favorite snacks and smoothies. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. more…
