Gold Box nutritional supplements sale from $9: Collagen, vitamins, more Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months from 23,000+ ratings) via Amazon is offering *25% off* its nutritional supplements and vitamins. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the 16-ounce jar of Collagen Peptides Powder at *$20.97*, but your total will drop down to *$19.92* when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $28, today’s deal is actually slightly above 25% off and is the lowest total we can find. Certified Paleo-friendly and non-GMO verified, this collagen mixture is said to help keep your “skin, hair, tendon, cartilage, bones, and joints” healthy. It can be consumed just with water or mixed with your favorite snacks and smoothies. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. more…



The post Gold Box nutritional supplements sale from $9: Collagen, vitamins, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans have no clue why we celebrate Memorial Day



Less than half of Americans know the true meaning behind Memorial Day, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just 43% were aware it's a holiday honoring those who died in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Why Demand for Addressable TV Far Outpaces Supply: #BeetU, Session 6



Tune in here Wednesdays at 1pm ET The accompanying video unpacks why buyers are hungry for addressable, why supply is so constrained and the potential risks for sellers of over-indexing on this one.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 34:33 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this