Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ VR game is coming later this year

engadget Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Disney has form when it comes to turning its theme park attractions into movies, but what about a movie that’s become a theme park attraction becoming a VR game? That’s the pitch for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which was announced by ILM...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens

This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens 01:01

 This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens May 25, 1977 The first installment of George Lucas' saga "in a galaxy far, far away," premiered in the U.S. on Memorial Day weekend. Cinema would be forever marked by the premiere, described as an "earthquake" by Princess Leia star, Carrie Fisher. Months before...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Astronomers Find Rare Super-Earth in Earth-like Orbit [Video]

Astronomers Find Rare Super-Earth in Earth-like Orbit

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND — Astronomers from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand have discovered a new "super-Earth" orbiting a star located in or near the edge of the Milky Way's "galactic..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published
Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm [Video]

Boy gets 'Star Wars'-themed bionic arm

This lil' "Star Wars" fan's bionic limb is out of this world. Watch as 7-year-old Ethan Sappington of Aurora, Illinois, demonstrates his new Hero Arm, designed after BB-8 by the UK firm Open Bionics.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this