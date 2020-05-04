Global  

Star Wars: Battlefront multiplayer returns for May the 4th

The Next Web Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Star Wars: Battlefront multiplayer returns for May the 4thIt’s a May the 4th surprise! Steam and GOG this weekend rolled out an update for the original Star Wars: Battlefront game, giving it online multiplayer, which it hasn’t had in years. So if you’re getting a nostalgic itch for one of the best Star Wars games ever made, you can actually play a game against each other without fan mods now. The legendary Star Wars™️ Battlefront (Classic, 2004) now features multiplayer cross play between GOG GALAXY and Steam! ✨ Star Wars™️ Battlefront (Classic, 2004) –50% 👉 https://t.co/GjJuvmEy4v pic.twitter.com/snx88H61IK — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) May 1, 2020 Battlefront came out for Steam last year, but…

