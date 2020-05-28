Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year

9to5Toys Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
A collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios has a new Star Wars VR game on the way. The game is actually based on the Disneyland and Disney World theme park attraction that is centered around the Black Spire Outpost. Much like the already available hardcover Galaxy’s Edge cookbook that features Star Wars-themed recipes based on meals you can get at the theme park attraction, Oculus Studios is looking to bring the experience in to full virtual reality. More details below. more…

The post New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New CBS Show “Game On!” Hosted By Keegan Michael Key Premieres Tonight [Video]

New CBS Show “Game On!” Hosted By Keegan Michael Key Premieres Tonight

A new CBS show -- premiering tonight -- combines comedy, sports, and game shows. Hosted by Keegan Michael Key “Game on!” features tennis star Venus Williams -- and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:55Published
Keegan-Michael Key Breaks Down New Show 'Game On' [Video]

Keegan-Michael Key Breaks Down New Show 'Game On'

Sports stars are returning to the small screen on the new game show "Game On", hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. The actor breaks down everything fans can expect from the series, including appearances from..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

A ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ VR game is coming later this year

Disney has form when it comes to turning its theme park attractions into movies, but what about a movie that’s become a theme park attraction becoming a VR...
engadget


Tweets about this