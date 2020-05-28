New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR game set for release later this year

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A collaboration between ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios has a new Star Wars VR game on the way. The game is actually based on the Disneyland and Disney World theme park attraction that is centered around the Black Spire Outpost. Much like the already available hardcover Galaxy’s Edge cookbook that features Star Wars-themed recipes based on meals you can get at the theme park attraction, Oculus Studios is looking to bring the experience in to full virtual reality. More details below. more…



