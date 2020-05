Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Lucasfilm announced on Monday that Taika Waititi would cowrite and direct a new "Star Wars" movie for theatrical release.

· Waititi most recently directed the season one finale of Disney Plus' "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" and won an Oscar in February for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit."

