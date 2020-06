How to get dark mode on the Apple Music app on your iPhone or Android device Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· You can get a dark mode theme on your Apple Music app on iOS and Android devices.

· On Android devices, you put Apple Music into dark mode straight through the app's theme settings.

· On iOS devices running iOS 13 or later, you'll have to switch the entire device's settings to dark mode.

