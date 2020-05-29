Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free to those who subscribe to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music.
· The offer is valid until June 30, and it's only available for those with active paid accounts.
· The Nest Mini is the latest version of Google's smaller-sized smart home...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day

Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day 00:38

 Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy’s new stand-up comedy special Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart will premiere exclusively on the #1 free streaming app Tubi TV on Monday, May 25, 2020. Loved by audiences for his ‘90s classics Kickin’...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Assistant tests new voice matching feature to verify purchases [Video]

Google Assistant tests new voice matching feature to verify purchases

Making purchases with your voice is convenient, but it's far from secure. The multinational tech company Google is attempting to change that when using Assistant by introducing an optional voice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Here’s How To Get HuffPost Canada’s News Briefing On Google Home [Video]

Here’s How To Get HuffPost Canada’s News Briefing On Google Home

Did you know your Google Home can give you the daily news?Follow these steps to get the top and trending stories from HuffPost Canada on your device everyday with the HuffPost Canada Splash.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOO: https://t.co/Rn5Cqnc5ng 4 seconds ago

DeeNoVaBlk

♋ Dee Dub ♋ Hey any of you all want a Google Nest Mini(2nd Gen mini Smart Speaker). Click the link below. I am not eligible b… https://t.co/7U0QKHgOdO 5 minutes ago

ethnicomm

Bhupesh Shah Google giving away Nest Mini free for YouTube Premium members https://t.co/hSc0vg2bRz 44 minutes ago

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOOG,… https://t.co/Yts1AjYLIf 49 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — heres how to see if youre eligible to (Lisa Eadicicco/… https://t.co/ga4uebni0E 1 hour ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOOG,… https://t.co/r1kYF4iusy 1 hour ago

rbandali

Rahim Bandali RT @CTVYEGBuzz: The Full House Lottery's EARLY BIRD deadline is coming up! Don't miss your chance to win this amazing mountain condo! Get y… 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Google is giving away its Nest Mini smart speaker for free — here's how to see if you're eligible to get one (GOOG,… https://t.co/hgI2TkvupE 2 hours ago