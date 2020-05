Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On this day in 1978, the Galápagos Islands were officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To celebrate the 42 year anniversary, Google has replaced their homepage logo with a slideshow Doodle that captures the beauty of the Galápagos Islands.



