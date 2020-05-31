Space Crew Dragon: 1st Private Spacecraft With Humans To Dock With ISS Today
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () With all the jokes and criticism aside, the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX has made it big this time. In a historic feat, SpaceX launched the world’s first privately-owned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, carrying two humans into space. The company worked in collaboration with NASA for its first human-crewed mission called SpaceX Demo-2. Crew Dragon sitting on top […]
SpaceX made history on Saturday May 30, 2020, flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to space aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft using a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, titled ‘Demo-2’, is for the final demonstration mission in the human rating process of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Falcon...