Space Crew Dragon: 1st Private Spacecraft With Humans To Dock With ISS Today

Fossbytes Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
With all the jokes and criticism aside, the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX has made it big this time. In a historic feat, SpaceX launched the world’s first privately-owned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, carrying two humans into space. The company worked in collaboration with NASA for its first human-crewed mission called SpaceX Demo-2. Crew Dragon sitting on top […]

