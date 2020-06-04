Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A diversity consultant says real change may hit the tech industry due to the George Floyd protests and the coronavirus crisis. Silicon Valley hasn't changed much after past scrutiny, but this time could be different.

Business Insider Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
A diversity consultant says real change may hit the tech industry due to the George Floyd protests and the coronavirus crisis. Silicon Valley hasn't changed much after past scrutiny, but this time could be different.· Silicon Valley has long had a diversity problem, but in the past the industry has largely been able to evade addressing it.
· But a combination of the coronavirus crisis and the protests over the death of George Floyd have led to a new moment in the Valley where it may be finally forced to contend with its own legacy of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: The Fear of black men in America p5

The Fear of black men in America p5 00:28

 Ashford Hughes Sr. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant and Davidson County Clerk Lonnell Matthews Jr. join Ben Hall to discuss the fear of black men in America.

Related videos from verified sources

How The Canadian Fashion Industry Hopes To Spark Change During Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

How The Canadian Fashion Industry Hopes To Spark Change During Black Lives Matter Movement

Canada's fashion industry is stepping up to show its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but there's still a long way to go. ET Canada's Sangita Patel sat down with fashion creators Kyrs..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:42Published
Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris [Video]

Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Urban Outlook: Can African Americans Expect Real Change? P.1 [Video]

Urban Outlook: Can African Americans Expect Real Change? P.1

We are leaving in unprecedented times, and police brutality continues to directly impact the African American community in our Nation. After the death of George Floyd, many feel like this time, change..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:36Published

Tweets about this

BizEthicsProf

Michael Santoro A diversity consultant says real change may hit the tech industry due to the George Floyd protests and the coronavi… https://t.co/WtNJFeuiKU 1 week ago