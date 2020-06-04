A diversity consultant says real change may hit the tech industry due to the George Floyd protests and the coronavirus crisis. Silicon Valley hasn't changed much after past scrutiny, but this time could be different.
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () · Silicon Valley has long had a diversity problem, but in the past the industry has largely been able to evade addressing it.
· But a combination of the coronavirus crisis and the protests over the death of George Floyd have led to a new moment in the Valley where it may be finally forced to contend with its own legacy of...
Canada's fashion industry is stepping up to show its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but there's still a long way to go. ET Canada's Sangita Patel sat down with fashion creators Kyrs..
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
We are leaving in unprecedented times, and police brutality continues to directly impact the African American community in our Nation. After the death of George Floyd, many feel like this time, change..