The Trump campaign cries censorship after Twitter removes a video about George Floyd on copyright grounds
Friday, 5 June 2020 () · Twitter removed a video posted by the Trump campaign's official account after the company received a copyright complaint.
· The video was a four-minute speech by the president about the death of George Floyd, played over stills and clips from the protests.
· This isn't the first time Twitter has removed a video from Trump...
In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful protesters was tear-gassed outside of the White House. The tear-gassing was to clear the way for...
Breitbart's Joel Pollack joins Larry King on PoliticKING to explain why he thinks Twitter is on a slippery slope after fact-checking the president's tweets and discuss his upcoming book "Red November:..
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published