Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale takes up to $100 off dress shoes, sneakers, more

9to5Toys Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale takes *up to $100 off* select styles. Prices are as marked. You can score great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, get a free shoe tree with every purchase. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Randolph Penny Loafer that’s currently marked down to *$295 *and originally was priced at $395. This style is perfect to just slip-on and will elevate any look. They’re available in three color options and would be a wonderful gift for Father’s Day. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 280 reviews from Allen Edmond customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The post Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale takes up to $100 off dress shoes, sneakers, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
