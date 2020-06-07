Global  

India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $750 million stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

TechCrunch Sunday, 7 June 2020
Mukesh Ambani has courted the seventh major investor for his telecommunications business in just as many weeks. On Sunday, Reliance Jio Platforms said it will sell a stake of 1.16% for $750 million to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), continuing its eye-catching run of investments at the height of a global pandemic. The three-and-a-half-year-old digital […]
