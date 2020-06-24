Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India approves Facebook’s $5.7 billion deal with Reliance Jio Platforms

TechCrunch Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
India’s antitrust watchdog has given its blessing to Facebook and Reliance Jio Platforms for their $5.7 billion deal. In a statement on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India said it had approved Facebook’s proposed multi-billion-dollar investment in Jio Platforms for a 9.99% stake in the top Indian telecom network. Jaadhu Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary […]
