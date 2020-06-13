India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $600 million stake to TPG
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () American private equity firm TPG will invest $600 million in Jio Platforms, joining a roster of high-profile investors including Facebook and Silver Lake that have backed India’s top telecom operator at the height of a global pandemic. TPG said it is acquiring a 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms, giving the Indian firm a valuation of […]
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters