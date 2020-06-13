India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Speaking of Reliance Jio Platforms, the top Indian telecom operator said on Saturday it has secured another investment. L Catterton, a U.S. private equity firm will invest $250 million for a 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms, becoming the ninth investor to back the Indian firm at the height of a global pandemic. L Catterton, a […]
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters
