India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago

Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis



LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 12:05 Published on May 19, 2020