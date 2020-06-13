Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton

TechCrunch Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Speaking of Reliance Jio Platforms, the top Indian telecom operator said on Saturday it has secured another investment. L Catterton, a U.S. private equity firm will invest $250 million for a 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms, becoming the ninth investor to back the Indian firm at the height of a global pandemic. L Catterton, a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know [Video]

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)  raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis [Video]

Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis

LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 12:05Published
In Other News: 4 terrorists killed; no bail for Michel; Facebook-Jio seal deal [Video]

In Other News: 4 terrorists killed; no bail for Michel; Facebook-Jio seal deal

In Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with forces in Shopian district. The security forces were cordoning the area when the terrorists opened fire at them. Meanwhile, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $750 million stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

 Mukesh Ambani has courted the seventh major investor for his telecommunications business in just as many weeks. On Sunday, Reliance Jio Platforms said it will...
TechCrunch

Reliance Jio Platforms to sell additional $600 million stake to Silver Lake

 Silver Lake is doubling down its bet on India’s Reliance Jio Platforms. The U.S. private equity firm said Friday it is buying an additional stake worth $600...
TechCrunch

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton https://t.co/YOXBIXEadj #tech #business… https://t.co/5JB5lYfNhL 2 minutes ago

anirudh_badri

ANIRUDH BADRI RT @TechCrunch: India's Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton https://t.co/hPgt7AJMMw by @refsrc 2 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $600 million stake to TPG https://t.co/R0oKWTdPyl 4 minutes ago

Sunil_nurture

Sunil Veluri India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $600 million stake to TPG https://t.co/lkUHvArtF3 https://t.co/o7JAizAfTg 5 minutes ago

sosolaval

Sophie India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $600 million stake to TPG https://t.co/JeDWPAOX4M 5 minutes ago

CrankStartMedia

Crank Start Media India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton #SocialMediaMarketing #Automation https://t.co/cxmIAI4S4n 5 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton https://t.co/w6LvfdV8dE 6 minutes ago

FaraRives

Fara Rives India’s Reliance Jio Platforms to sell $250 million stake to L Catterton https://t.co/9GV4IukW38 https://t.co/JT6J79X0yp 7 minutes ago