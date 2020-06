No one needs a $250 ereader, but you won't regret it if you splurge on Amazon's Kindle Oasis — I've been reading on it nearly every day for about a year Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )





· I've been reading on Amazon's Kindle Oasis (2019 model) for almost a full year now, and I maintain that it's the best ereader you can buy despite its high price.

· I fully acknowledge that no one needs such an expensive ereader, especially now that the Kindle Paperwhite offers nearly all the same features for $120...

