Experience PS5 on June 11

Between the pandemic and widespread police brutality, America is in deep trouble. As usual, however, the USA will ultimately survive and come out stronger as a result. Wisely, Sony decided to delay its big PlayStation 5 game-play reveal during the peak of protesting George Floyd's murder. Obviously, it would have been tone-deaf to discuss video games in he middle of a worldwide movement to fight against racial inequality and police brutality. While the protests are still happening (racial inequality is arguably a forever-battle), Sony has decided enough time has passed, and it is time to reschedule the big PS5 event.… [Continue Reading]
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Families of police brutality victims speak to protestors in front of Minneapolis governor's mansion

Families of police brutality victims speak to protestors in front of Minneapolis governor's mansion 02:50

 Family members of victims of police violence gathered to share harrowing stories of their loved ones' experience with law enforcement outside the home of the governor of Minneapolis on Saturday (June 6

