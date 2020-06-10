Global  

Google quietly releases Android 11 public beta with few notable features
PC World Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
After canceling its planned Android 11 Beta Show YouTube livestream for June 3, Google Wednesday dropped the first public Android 11 beta for Pixel 2 phones and later. But if you’ve been itching to try out a bunch of new features on your Pixel, you’re not going to find much new.

The biggest changes are with message notifications. While the Notification Shade and general functionality remain, Google has added a new Conversations tab to the shade. Your messages are automatically grouped and sorted, so you don’t have to scroll through a bunch of random notifications to find the important ones. You’ll also be able to prioritize messages in the window, which will pin them to the top for easier tracking.

