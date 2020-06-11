The ACLU says Amazon's 1-year suspension on selling facial recognition to law enforcement falls short and it wants a longer ban
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () · Amazon announced on Wednesday it is putting a one-year suspension on sales of its facial recognition software Rekognition to law enforcement.
· AI experts and civil rights activists have been campaigning for Amazon to halt the sale of Rekognition to law enforcement for years.
· The ACLU said a one-year suspension is not...
In a surprise blog post, Amazon said it will put the brakes on providing its facial recognition technology to police for one year, but refuses to say if the move... TechCrunch Also reported by •Reuters
