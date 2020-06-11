Global  

The ACLU says Amazon's 1-year suspension on selling facial recognition to law enforcement falls short and it wants a longer ban

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The ACLU says Amazon's 1-year suspension on selling facial recognition to law enforcement falls short and it wants a longer ban· Amazon announced on Wednesday it is putting a one-year suspension on sales of its facial recognition software Rekognition to law enforcement.
· AI experts and civil rights activists have been campaigning for Amazon to halt the sale of Rekognition to law enforcement for years.
· The ACLU said a one-year suspension is not...
News video: Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology

Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology 01:12

 Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday.

Amazon won’t say if its facial recognition moratorium applies to the feds

 In a surprise blog post, Amazon said it will put the brakes on providing its facial recognition technology to police for one year, but refuses to say if the move...
